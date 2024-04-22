Philly police withdraw warrant for State Rep. Kevin Boyle’s arrest

The Philadelphia Police Department has withdrawn the arrest warrant issued last week for State Rep. Kevin Boyle, according to multiple law enforcement sources, after officials learned Monday that there is no active Protection From Abuse order that he could have violated.

The withdrawal raised a host of questions, and came just a day before the primary election in which Boyle is seeking an eighth term to represent parts of Northeast Philadelphia.

Leaders of the District Attorney’s Office and Police Department could not be immediately reached for comment. Officials scheduled a 4:45 p.m. news conference to discuss the matter.

The warrant, filed Tuesday, sought to charge Boyle with violating a PFA by communication, after the state representative texted his ex-wife demanding to see his two children, according to Diana Schimmel, the ex-wife’s attorney. The state representative’s family said last week that Boyle has been struggling with a “serious mental health condition” and family members have been desperate to get him into treatment, which he has refused.

After Boyle was told that he could not see the children, he threatened to go to Schimmel’s home, Schimmel said. Boyle did not make threats of physical violence, but the remark was part of “a history and pattern of sustained mental illness,” Schimmel said in an interview Friday.

Schimmel said she believed that the PFA between Boyle and his ex-wife, filed in January 2022, was valid until January 2025. She and her client brought a copy to law enforcement, and officials, based on that order, issued a warrant for Boyle’s arrest.

But the PFA was no longer active.

The order was vacated and expunged in April 2022 after Boyle’s criminal case from 2021 — in which he violated the couple’s PFA — was expunged.

Law enforcement sources said that officials did not learn the order wasn’t valid until Monday, when sealed information related to the case became available. It was unclear what that information was.

It was also unclear whether law enforcement, despite having a physical copy of what they believed to be a valid order, checked the online system to confirm it was still active.

Attorneys for Boyle and his ex-wife could not immediately be reached for comment Monday afternoon.

As of Monday, Boyle’s whereabouts remained unknown.

House Democrats have spent more than $72,000 in support of Boyle’s primary opponent and fellow Democrat, Sean Dougherty.

News of the warrant also caused problems in the state House, as Democratic leaders continued to vote on Boyle’s behalf even though his whereabouts were unknown. House Majority Leader Matt Bradford (D., Montgomery) took the first step Thursday to try to expel Boyle from the House.

This is a developing story and will be updated.