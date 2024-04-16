Pa. Democrats are spending big to back Sean Dougherty over State Rep. Kevin Boyle

Pennsylvania House Democrats are throwing money behind their support of Sean Dougherty over incumbent State Rep. Kevin Boyle in the April 23 primary election.

The House Democratic Campaign Committee poured a total of $72,000 into Dougherty’s campaign for the Northeast Philadelphia-based seat, according to campaign finance reports filed last week.

The contribution was part $167,000 that Dougherty has raised since he joined the race two months ago. That amount is a significant sum for a state House campaign and signals that Democrats see holding that seat as critical to maintaining their narrow state House majority in November. Boyle, meanwhile, did not file a campaign finance report as is required of all candidates under state law.

Dougherty — the son of state Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty and nephew of former labor leader John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty — is a 30-year-old former assistant public defender. He was recruited by House Democratic leaders to run in the seat after a video of Boyle having an outburst at a Montgomery County bar in February circulated on social media. Since then, Boyle has lost his House committee appointment and his security access in the state Capitol building has been restricted.

House Majority Leader Matt Bradford (D., Montgomery), who is close friends with Boyle, said in an interview last week he “wholeheartedly supports” Dougherty in the April 23 primary election and that he has concerns for Boyle’s mental health.

“I love Kevin Boyle, and I want him to get the help he needs,” Bradford added, tearing up. “They’re not mutually exclusive. It breaks my heart to see him this way.”

Boyle, 44, is seeking reelection for an eighth term to represent the 172nd House District and is the younger brother to U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle (D., Philadelphia). He flipped the seat blue in 2011 by defeating Republican Rep. John M. Perzel, a former House speaker who was embroiled in a corruption scandal at the time.

Boyle has been open about his struggles with his mental health in recent years, following a 2021 psychotic episode that culminated in an arrest that was later expunged. Boyle said in a 2022 letter to constituents that his life was saved after his arrest and subsequent treatment at a mental health facility.

“I am very, very lucky,” Boyle wrote. “I now understand, in a personal way, that a mental health problem can develop in any person.”

Boyle did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

A critical race for control of the state House

Republicans are targeting the seat as one they could flip in November. Democrats hold a voter registration advantage in the district, one of the more conservative areas in deep-blue Philadelphia, with 59% of registered voters. Two Republicans — Aizaz Gill and Patrick Gushue — are vying for the Republican nomination and believe they could convince voters to send them to Harrisburg.

As of April 8, Dougherty has spent only $45,000 of the funds, with half of it sent back to the House Democrats’ campaign committee, suggesting that Democrats are confident he will win the primary.

Boyle has not filed campaign finance reports since mid-2023 and his campaign website is not accepting contributions. In addition to his security access revocation at the state Capitol, Boyle’s district office is open by appointment only. The political action committee for Philly’s delegation to Harrisburg wrote checks to all incumbents with primary challengers, except for Boyle.

In a meeting with The Inquirer Editorial Board last week, Dougherty said he did not believe that Boyle should resign, but said he needs to seek help for his mental health.

“I have nothing but respect for the Boyles,” Dougherty said. “Mental health does not have a party affiliation.”