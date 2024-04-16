A warrant has been issued for State Rep. Kevin Boyle’s arrest

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of State Rep. Kevin Boyle, Philadelphia police said Tuesday, after Boyle allegedly violated a protection from abuse order.

Boyle, 44, a Democrat seeking reelection to an eighth term in next week’s primary election, was expected to be charged with violation of a PFA by communication, said police department spokesperson Eric Gripp.

House Democrats poured $72,000 into the campaign of Boyle’s campaign challenger Sean Dougherty, according to campaign finance reports filed last week. Boyle’s state Capitol security access was revoked in February, following an outburst at a Montgomery County bar that circulated on social media, and he was also stripped of his committee chairmanship.

Boyle, who represents part of Northeast Philadelphia, has been open about his struggles with his mental health in recent years, following a 2021 psychotic episode that culminated in an arrest, which was later expunged. Boyle said in a 2022 letter to constituents that his life was saved after his arrest and subsequent treatment at a mental health facility.

House Majority Leader Matt Bradford (D., Montgomery), who is close friends with Boyle, said in an interview last week he “wholeheartedly supports” Dougherty in the April 23 primary election and that he has concerns for Boyle’s mental health.

“I love Kevin Boyle, and I want him to get the help he needs,” Bradford added, tearing up. “They’re not mutually exclusive. It breaks my heart to see him this way.”