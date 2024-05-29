President Joe Biden is returning to Philly today. Here’s what you need to know.
This is Biden's fifth trip to the Philadelphia area this year, and he'll be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris.
Vice President Kamala Harris will join him, as will Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis.
Biden has agreed to debate his 2024 opponent, former President Donald Trump, on CNN June 27.
Biden’s schedule in Philadelphia on Wednesday
From there, he’ll travel to Girard College in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia, where he's scheduled to participate in a campaign rally alongside Vice President Kamala Harris at 1:30 p.m.
Why are Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in Philadelphia today?
Joining them will be Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, Maryland Governor Wes Moore, and members of the Congressional Black Caucus.
Will there be any road closures on I-95 or elsewhere?
Expect rolling closures on I-95 North and South as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris make their way to and from Philadelphia International Airport to Girard College in Philadelphia's Fairmount section.
Delays and closures are expected in the immediate vicinity surrounding the school.
Donald Trump awaits verdict in hush money case
While President Joe Biden will be visiting Philadelphia, his 2024 opponent will be sitting in a Manhattan courtroom awaiting a verdict.
Closing arguments in former President Donald Trump's hush money trial concluded Tuesday after more than four weeks of testimony. The jury could begin deliberations as soon as today, deciding whether Trump is guilty of falsifying business records to cover up news of an affair with a porn star ahead of a 2016 election.
This will be Joe Biden's seventh trip this year to Pennsylvania, one of five key battleground states that could end up deciding the 2024 presidential election.
For Harris, it will be her third trip to the Philadelphia this month. Last week, Harris delivered the keynote address at the 2024 Service Employees International Union’s international convention. Earlier this month, Harris joined Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph in Montgomery County in an event to highlight the fight over reproductive rights.