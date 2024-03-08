President Biden and the first lady met with Delco restaurant owners in an unannounced visit

The motorcade climbed up a winding, wooded street and pulled into the driveway of a slate gray colonial home as neighbors clogged the single-lane drive to take photos and wave.

It’s not every day the president of the United States makes an unannounced stop on your tiny Rose Valley block.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden came to Delaware County Friday for a rally at Strath Haven Middle School. On the way, they stopped to meet with brothers Jack and David Cunicelli, the owners of 320 Market Cafe.

The brothers and Biden share history in Wilmington, Del., where they briefly overlapped with Biden’s children in school. Later, they said they often saw Biden in town when he was a senator.

The Cunicellis have since moved to Pennsylvania and started a family business in Delaware County. They credit the federal government’s pandemic relief support for helping them keep their two locations afloat.

“At the beginning of COVID, it was scary,” David Cunicelli later told reporters. “The money that we got through the government program was huge in helping our staff stay on.”

As a Secret Service agent stood guard in the backyard by the swingset Friday, the first couple exited the presidential limousine and were greeted by Jack Cunicelli, his wife Monica Gagliardi, and their four-year-old daughter Stella at the family’s home. Jill Biden handed the couple an Easter basket for Stella.

Biden called it a “nice visit,” as he left the home where a small huddle of reporters was awaiting his departure.

Then, the briefest of presidential press conferences took place on the Cunicellis’ lawn.

“Mr. President will there be a cease-fire by Ramadan?” one reporter asked.

“It’s looking tough.”

“Are you worried about violence in East Jerusalem?”

“I sure am,” Biden said.

Reporters weren’t allowed inside for the conversation, but the restaurant owners later said the Bidens gathered in the kitchen of the home, chatting with their families.

“It was a lot of story swapping,” Jack Cunicelli said, describing Biden’s intimate visit. “He’s an incredibly warm person ... it was a huge honor.”