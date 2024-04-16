In native Scranton, President Joe Biden contrasts working-class Pa. roots with Trump’s privileged background

President Joe Biden described his childhood hometown of Scranton as a place that “climbs into your heart and never leaves,” as he launched a three-day long tour of Pennsylvania meant to appeal to working-class voters.

Biden has often returned to Scranton when he needs a boost or a political reset. Beneath a banner that read “Tax Fairness for All Americans,” Biden aimed to contrast his working-class roots in the city with former President Donald Trump’s more privileged background.

Advertisement

“When I look at the economy, I don’t see it through the eyes of Mar-a-Lago. I see it through the eyes of Scranton,” Biden told the crowd at the downtown Cultural Center.

The president, who will also visit Pittsburgh and Philadelphia this week, has increasingly fixated on his native state as essential to his political survival. The visit comes one week before Pennsylvania’s primary, a contest that will be an early test of the breadth of both candidates’ support in a critical swing state.

The president came to Scranton to call for higher taxes on the rich and to reinforce his candidacy as a fight for the middle class, as Trump spends the week in Manhattan courtroom for his first criminal trial.

“People like Donald Trump learned very different lessons,” Biden said. “He learned the best way to get rich was inherit it. Not a bad way. He learned that paying taxes was something people who work for a living did, not him. He learned that telling people you’re fired was something to laugh about.”

It’s a tactic Biden used in the 2020 campaign, which he often framed as Scranton vs. Park Avenue. His Tuesday remarks were sprinkled with a mix of personal anecdotes about growing up in the state’s sixth largest city and jabs at his opponent, who he called “Donald Herbert Hoover Trump” in reference to the president who oversaw the beginning of the Great Depression.

“Now Trump is running again on the same failed trickle-down policies,” Biden said. “Nothing has changed. Just a few months ago – at a closed-door event in Mar-a-Lago he told his billionaire donors ‘You’re rich as hell. We’re going to give you tax cuts.’”

After his remarks, Biden had plans to stop at his old house in the Green Ridge neighborhood of Scranton and then meet with volunteers at a campaign field office. Biden’s family relocated from Scranton to Delaware when he was 10.

Trump — and many of his supporters — have long scoffed at Biden’s claims to the Electric City, given that he spent only a fraction of his 77 years living there. During rallies in Pennsylvania, Trump has made a point of saying Biden had “abandoned” Scranton.

The theme across the tour this week will be the economy, a key issue for voters and one that Biden has struggled to connect on after severe inflation for much of his presidency.

“Joe Biden’s campaign stops in Pennsylvania this week ought to serve as a sobering reminder of the failures his administration’s policies have had for the Keystone State,” Pennsylvania GOP chairman Lawrence Tabas said in a release.

“This past year alone, inflation within the state has surged…Families cannot afford to go grocery shopping and home prices have skyrocketed. Voters will remember all of President Biden’s failures when they cast their vote this November.”

A contrast in tax policies

Inflation spiked to its highest level in six months last week and polls consistently show voters trust Trump more on the economy and consider it a vital issue.

In Tuesday’s remarks, Biden focused on taxes to reframe the conversation around the economy, which has dogged his reelection campaign. He told the crowd in Scranton that the wealthy should pay more in taxes to reduce the federal deficit and help fund programs for the poor and middle class.

“I’m just asking for basic fairness,” he said, later arguing “no billionaire should pay a lower tax rate than a teacher.”

Trump’s 2017 tax cuts slashed the corporate tax rate from 35 % to 21 % and reduced rates for most individual taxpayers, including the wealthiest Americans. Many of those cuts will sunset in 2025, which raises the stakes of the issue in the presidential race.

Biden and Trump both say they would keep cuts in place for households making under $400,000 annually but they differ when it comes to the highest earners.

Trump has called for extending tax cuts, which would deliver an average $175,000 cut for the top 0.1%. He points to economic growth from 2018 and 2019 after tax cuts were in place.

Biden has said he wants to raise $4.9 trillion in revenue over 10 years with higher taxes on the wealthy and corporations. His platform includes a “billionaire’s tax,” which would set a minimum rate of 25% on the income of the richest Americans. He’s also said he would like to raise the corporate tax rate from 21 to 28%.

All in on Pennsylvania

Biden was introduced by a Scrantonian who lives down the street from his former home and ended his address by saying he thinks a lot about a statue in downtown Scranton dedicated to soldiers who fought in World War II.

He then blasted Trump for disparaging comments the former president reportedly made about wounded soldiers in 2018 and implored the audience to listen to what Trump says and believe him.

The hometown crowd rose to give Biden a standing ovation.

Biden’s campaign has already opened 14 offices in Pennsylvania and hired dozens of staff, a contrast with Trump, who polls closely with Biden in Pennsylvania despite having no staff or offices assigned here.

Trump, who narrowly won Pennsylvania in 2016 and lost it in 2020, was in Bucks County for a fundraiser and the Lehigh Valley for a rally on Saturday, further highlighting what the next seven months of presidential politicking may look like in the state.

His New York trial will likely restrict his ability to campaign in the state during weekdays in the final run-up to the Pennsylvania primary. While the former president sat in a courtroom, his surrogates sought to hammer Biden on inflation.

“It’s no wonder why Pennsylvanians will vote to make America affordable again and elect President Trump in November,” Republican National Committee chair Michael Whatley said in a statement.

On the same day he visited Scranton, Biden released a digital ad featuring interviews with his cousin, a grade school classmate, and a local business owner, arguing he’s the best pick for the middle class.

Sarah Cruz, who appeared in the digital ad Biden’s team released, also attended Biden’s event Tuesday. The 37-year-old told the Inquirer she moved to the city when she was 10 and has served on its school board. Cruz’s father’s family is from Puerto Rico and her mother is from Honduras.

“Joe Biden’s history began in Scranton and so he has those hometown roots and that feel,” Cruz said. “But he doesn’t just limit that sense of belonging to people who look like him or who are born and raised in Scranton. He embraces people who may not be from the area, but who came to the United States and to Scranton for a better life or for better opportunities.”