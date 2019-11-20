Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 President John McNesby, angered by an op-ed piece by Malcolm Jenkins on the selection of a new Philadelphia police commissioner, is calling the Eagles safety a “non-resident, washed up football player” who has no business tackling crime “when he can’t even manage to tackle his own opponents.”
In a letter posted on the FOP Lodge 5′s Twitter account, in response to Jenkins’ commentary that the Inquirer published Monday, McNesby called the op-ed a “racist attack” and said its proposals “would leave Philadelphia’s many crime victims as defenseless as his ’his poor play has left his football team.”
The union president also blasted the Inquirer for publishing the commentary, saying that by “sponsoring the racist attack” the newspaper had sunk to a new low that “shows why the only people who still subscribe to the paper are those who use it to train their puppies.”
In the op-ed, Jenkins, who has an apartment in the city’s Northern Liberties section, called on Mayor Jim Kenney to listen to Philadelphians before choosing a new police commissioner.
He specifically called for a commissioner who will “fight back against the police union.”
“Nearly every time we hear a story of an officer abusing power, whether through violence or racist Facebook postings, the police union is there to defend the bad behavior,” he wrote. “We need a commissioner who isn’t in lockstep with the union and who will instead push back when the union tries to hide and justify bad behavior. The commissioner must also support a union contract that allows for more officer accountability, even if that is an unpopular position with the rank and file.”