Another No Kings Day protest is coming — this one’s even bigger, organizers say

There’s another protest against President Donald Trump in the works. This one, according to organizers, will be even bigger than the last.

Over 2,000 “No Kings” rallies are scheduled for Oct. 18 and will focus on Trump, his policies, and the increased National Guard and ICE presence nationwide.

Advertisement

The Saturday events, which are scheduled nationwide, are a follow-up to previous No Kings rallies that took place on Trump’s birthday, June 14. Over the summer, organizers said about 5 million people participated in the rallies.

In Philly, thousands of protesters packed the streets for the peaceful June effort.

» READ MORE: ‘No Kings’ protesters rally in Philadelphia against the Trump administration

Now, organizers want to run those efforts back with a series of protests organized and sponsored by a coalition of grassroots advocacy organizations, progressive groups, and nonprofits.

“Our peaceful movement is only getting bigger and bigger,” organizers said in a statement. “‘NO KINGS’ is more than just a slogan; it is the foundation our nation was built upon.”

Here’s what we know so far.

What does No Kings mean?

No Kings is a national day of action and mobilization against the Trump administration. Organizers say the name is derived from Trump and his administration pushing the limits of executive power and undermining the Constitution.

“In America, we don’t do kings,” organizers say on the event’s website, describing the day as a “response to the increasing authoritarian excess and corruption of the Trump administration.”

This is the third No Kings rally, with past events taking place in February and June.

Who is organizing the No Kings protests?

Several organizers are taking credit for the No Kings protests, including Indivisible, MoveOn, and the 50501 Movement.

Indivisible is a progressive organization that launched in 2016 after Trump was elected to his first term as president. MoveOn is a progressive public policy advocacy group that has been around since the late 1990s. It’s known for its email mobilization campaigns and is considered one of the largest grassroots campaigning communities.

The event has also listed dozens of progressive partner organizations on its website, ranging from the ACLU to Planned Parenthood.

What is the 50501 Movement?

The 50501 Movement stands for “50 protests. 50 states. 1 movement.”

The group came together on Reddit, as people began discussing mobilizing and protesting against Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk — a Trump confidant and adviser — and the administration’s policies. Word circulated across social media until the group’s first protest, which took place on Feb. 5 and involved demonstrations outside of state capitol buildings and city halls.

The group is responsible for the series of No Kings protests as well as the Hands Off protests that happened in April.

Where and when are No Kings protests happening?

Over 2,000 events are scheduled, with at least one in every state, on Oct. 18, with flagship events occurring in San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and more.

The main Philadelphia protest is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. with participants meeting at City Hall and marching to Independence Hall. A smaller protest is also scheduled to take place from noon to 2 p.m. at the Lovett Memorial Library in Mount Airy.

Organizers say the October rally is on pace to surpass participation rates from its last event based on the number of protests scheduled in advance.

How can I find out about protests in my area?

The No Kings website has a map of every Oct. 18 event on its website (www.nokings.org/#map).

The 50501 Movement is also posting about new developments and future events on its Instagram page.