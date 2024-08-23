9-year-old boy and man wounded in North Philadelphia shooting

A 9-year-old boy and a man were wounded in a shooting Friday evening in North Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting happened just before 6:20 p.m. on the 600 block of North 12th Street, police said.

The boy was transported by police to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his right leg.

The man, whose age was not available, also was taken by police to Jefferson, where he was listed in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

A gun was recovered from inside a residence on the block, police said, but no arrests were reported.