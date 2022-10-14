The Philadelphia Museum of Art Friday morning reached a tentative agreement with its 180 striking employees, according to museum director Sasha Suda.

Suda said the museum’s finance committee unanimously approved it Thursday and the board of trustees “welcomed it as the next step” Friday morning and has passed the plan along to the PMA Union, for action.

Suda said all five areas of the union’s concerns were addressed and the tentative package calls for increased wages and improvements to the workers’ health plans. She did not elaborate on the details.

“What we’re really excited about is it ended up being a partnership between the museum, the city, and the union to start looking forward,” she said.

The employees began the strike September 26. The workers, who formed a union about two years ago, have been working with a federal mediator since then to draft a first contract.

The museum’s fall Matisse exhibit is set to open to the public October 20 with gala events planned for Saturday.

This story is developing.