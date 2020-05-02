Companies in violation are typically sent a letter detailing what must they change to come into accordance, and fines can be issued. Last year, 21 employers were sent letters and none were fined, a spokesperson said. “The Office generally attempts to resolve the issue with employers by helping them come into compliance and provide employees with any owed compensation rather than going straight to fines. That strategy has been successful in both educating employers to avoid future issues and getting workers the compensation they are owed,“ a spokesperson for the city said.