Philadelphia workers covered under the city’s sick leave law can now use their sick time during a public health emergency, like the current coronavirus pandemic, the Mayor’s Office of Labor announced Monday.
That means that workers can use their sick time if they have to stay home due to quarantine, business closures, or to care for a child because of a school closure.
The announcement comes as the City of Philadelphia is shutting down all businesses deemed “non-essential" and as thousands of low-wage service workers are effectively jobless amid attempts to slow the spread of COVID-19, as a massive uptick in cases would overwhelm the city’s healthcare system.
Employees who work for companies with more than nine employees can accrue up to five days of paid sick leave, while employees who work for smaller companies can accrue up to five days of unpaid sick leave. That’s far fewer days than the 14-day quarantine period recommended by health officials. The city’s shutdown of non-essential businesses, too, is expected to last until at least March 27.
Independent contractors are not covered by the law.
Previously, the city’s law, which went into effect in 2015, did not say anything about public health emergencies.
About half of the 33 local paid sick leave laws around the country have language saying that workers can use their paid sick leave during a public health emergency, said Marianne Bellesorte, vice president of Advocacy at Pathways PA and a leader in the campaign to fight for the Philly law.
There is no federal law allowing workers to earn paid sick leave but the pandemic has renewed calls for paid sick leave for all workers. On Friday, House Democrats announced an agreement that would allow some workers to get ten paid sick days — the agreement only applies to those that work for companies with fewer than 500 employees.