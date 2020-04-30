City Councilmember Kendra Brooks will introduce legislation Friday to expand the city’s paid sick leave law for Philadelphians working during the coronavirus crisis.

The proposed legislation, co-sponsored by Councilmembers Helen Gym and Bobby Henon, would expand the law to cover all workers, including ones currently ineligible for its protections, like gig workers and those working for companies with fewer than 10 employees. The proposal would increase the number of paid sick days from five to 14 — the recommended quarantine time for exposed individuals — and allow workers to use the days immediately, instead of waiting to accrue them.