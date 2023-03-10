Two arrested in King of Prussia in the shooting death of a pregnant teenager in Philly

Two men wanted in the killing of a pregnant teenager in September in Philadelphia were arrested Friday in the parking lot of a King of Prussia hotel, officials said.

Jamel King, 29, of Philadelphia, and Halim Evans, 20, of Newark, Del., for whom homicide warrants were issued last month, were taken into custody without incident, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

They were sought in the shooting death of 17-year-old Teryn Johnson on the 5300 block of Horrocks Street in Frankford, officials said.

The victim had been walking her dog on a Sunday night and was returning from a convenience store with a friend when six shots were fired in their direction, police said at the time.

Evidently, Johnson was “targeted,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark said Friday.

Investigators learned Friday morning that the suspects were at a hotel in King of Prussia, and a Montgomery County SWAT team, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, and Upper Merion police arrived at the scene.

Evans and King were taken to the Philadelphia Police Homicide Detectives Unit for questioning, the U.S. Marshals Office said.