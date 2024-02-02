26-year-old man arrested for allegedly shooting police officer in Yorktown

Police arrested a man suspected of shooting and injuring a Philadelphia police officer who was serving a warrant in North Philadelphia this week.

Libao Zheng, 26, was charged with attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault, assault of law enforcement officer, and other offenses, the Philadelphia Police Department said Friday.

Zheng’s bail was set at $1 million.

Philadelphia police responded to reports that Narcotics Unit officers had been fired upon at a home on the 1300 block of Kings Place in Yorktown shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

After a short barricade situation requiring a SWAT team, Zheng surrendered to law enforcement, according to police. Another person was detained at the scene.

The injured officer, who was not identified, was shot in his bulletproof vest. The bullet then ricocheted and struck his hand, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said at a news conference Wednesday. The officer was admitted to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in stable condition.

“It could have been much worse,” Mayor Cherelle L. Parker told reporters, speaking alongside Bethel. The shooting marked the second time a Philadelphia police officer was injured by gunfire since Parker assumed office in January.

“This is another reminder of the senseless and all-too-present gun violence here in the city of Philadelphia,” she added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.