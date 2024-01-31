Philly police officer shot while serving a warrant

A Philadelphia police officer was shot Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers were serving a warrant just after 6 a.m. in King’s Place near North 12th Street and Master Street in Yorktown when they were fired on, according to multiple reports.

The officer, who has not been identified, was shot in the hand and taken to Jefferson Hospital to receive care, according to reports.

A SWAT team reportedly responded to a barricade situation, and took at least two suspects into custody.

Police had roped off the intersection of Kings Place and Master Street around 7:20 a.m. There was a heavier police presence earlier Wednesday morning, according to one bystander, and officers no longer actively appeared to be engaging a barricade in the small neighborhood of rowhomes.

It’s the second time a Philadelphia police officer has been shot within a week. On Friday, a yet-to-be identified officer was wounded by a shot fired in a Fairhill corner store while inspecting a group of men for weapons. During that incident, another officer – Raheem Hall, 33, a six-year department veteran – shot and killed Alexander Spencer, a 28-year-old they were attempting to search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.