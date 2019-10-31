Now, the Defender and others are arguing that appellate courts should overturn the 2014 state Supreme Court decision, Commonwealth v. Gary, that cleared the way for that search by removing basic protections for drivers in Pennsylvania. Previously, the state had prohibited warrantless searches unless police could identify both probable cause to believe a crime is underway and “exigent circumstances,” requiring fast action. In Gary the court ruled that the smell of marijuana constitutes probable cause and a car’s mobility in itself qualifies as exigency.