Agrimed LLC was the highest scorer in the state’s highly competitive process. The Western Pennsylvania firm has not shipped a single speck of cannabis. Because of gross security lapses involving the disappearance of cannabis plants, the state has said it will not renew Agrimed’s permit, but the regulator hasn’t said whether it will reissue that permit to another grower. Another top scorer, Reading’s Franklin Labs, chaired by former Gov. Wolf aide John Hanger, tried to flip its permit for $20 million soon after it was awarded. Both companies currently are controlled by the beleaguered marijuana company Harvest Inc. of Arizona.