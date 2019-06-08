The Philly parade kicks off at 13th and Locust Streets at 11 a.m., snaking east on Locust to Washington Square and onto Seventh Street, east on Market Street, and south on Front Street, arriving at the festival at Penn’s Landing around 1 p.m., according to the event’s website. The festival — where wristbands will cost $15 — will feature more than 150 groups and vendors. This year’s theme is “Stonewall 50," paying homage to the 50th anniversary of the riots.