Philly won’t reassess properties this year to catch up on appeals backlog, officials say

Philadelphia won’t reassess property values this year as it works through thousands of property owners’ challenges to valuations released last year.

Mayor Jim Kenney announced that decision Thursday as part of his final budget address. Last year, the city released its first reassessment in more than three years, which drew outcries from homeowners who saw their property values increase by 31% on average citywide — and even higher in some gentrifying neighborhoods.

Kenney — whose administration has faced criticism and clashed with City Council over property assessments — will leave office in January, leaving the next revaluation to his successor.

The city’s property assessments determine real estate tax bills. Prior to 2022, Philadelphia last released a citywide reassessment in 2019. Notably, the city has vowed to conduct more regular assessments in order to improve accuracy and avoid the sharper tax hikes that come with staggered assessments.

But regular — not annual — is the operative word, as the Office of Property Assessment will not commit to conducting year-of-year reviews.

“It is OPA’s goal to conduct assessments annually,” a spokesperson for the Kenney administration said. But “given the many factors at play, we’re unable to commit to a specific frequency.”

Industry experts say irregular and infrequent assessments make it harder to assess properties accurately, and to assess properties equitably. An Inquirer analysis found that property assessments are systemically inaccurate and distribute the tax burden unequally in their current form, hitting Black and low-income neighborhoods the hardest.

Three- to four-year gaps between assessments also mean that homeowners experience more alarming sticker shock. After the 2023 reassessment was released last year, owners of more than 26,000 Philadelphia properties challenged the city’s values — the highest volume since 2014 when the controversial Actual Value Initiative went into effect.

The city paused reassessments during the pandemic to implement a computerized mass appraisal system with the aim of assessing properties faster and more effectively.

In January, Chief Assessment Officer James Aros said he was unsure that he’d have the resources to complete a reassessment this year because his office was resolving appeals on a later timeline than usual. The deadline to file an appeal for review by the Office of Property Assessment was extended twice last year, from September to October, and later until December.

Yearly reassessments are considered the gold standard. Few jurisdictions are able to conduct them that frequently, but Arizona, Texas, and Florida have laws mandating annual reassessments.

Brett Mandel, a former assistant city controller who has sued the city over its assessment methodology, said the delay should come as no surprise, given the city’s long-standing aversion to citywide reassessments prior to AVI. But such delays only continue to accelerate the problems of accuracy and equity.

“The whole point of the ‘re’ in ‘reassessment’ is that you do it again and again,” Mandel said. “If you do it once, you should do it every year, and if you don’t do it, you create a bigger problem.”