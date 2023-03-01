Here’s what’s in Mayor Jim Kenney’s final budget proposal

Mayor Jim Kenney is proposing a $6.1 billion budget that modestly cuts the city wage and business taxes, freezes property reassessments, and creates a new Transportation Fund, according to administration documents obtained by The Inquirer.

Kenney, who cannot run for reelection, will deliver his final budget address to City Council on Thursday.

The speech traditionally serves as Philadelphia’s version of a presidential State of the Union address. For the last two years, Kenney recorded his speech as a video message that was played during virtual meetings of Council. The event will return to Council chambers this year.

Following Kenney’s speech, Council will hold a series of virtual hearings examining departmental budget plans, and lawmakers will negotiate amendments to Kenney’s proposal. The final deal must be approved before the end of June, when the current budget expires.

The administration projected that its plan would leave $524 million unspent, a cash reserve known as the fund balance, which is meant to help the city navigate unexpected shortfalls. That’s just above the city’s goal of leaving 8% of revenues unspent, but well below the Government Finance Officers Association’s recommendation of setting 17% aside.

Kenney’s plan calls for using $391 million in funds next year from federal pandemic relief legislation that Congress passed in 2021, and $449 million the following year. Philadelphia received $1.4 billion from the aid package that must be spent by the end of 2024, and the city has already spent or budgeted the rest.

The new Transportation Fund would separate $107 million in revenue from the general fund to dedicate it for expenses such as paving, street lighting, engineering and surveying costs, and crossing guards.

The city remains massively understaffed amid a national labor shortage, with 18% of general fund positions unfilled. The budget proposal calls for increased spending on recruitment, including $1.8 million to the Office of Human Resources for hiring and retention and $1 million over five years for diversity-focused recruiting in the Police Department.

Kenney is calling for continuing the city’s longtime practice of incrementally lowering the wage tax. His plan would lower the rate for Philly residents from 3.79% to 3.7565%.

The plan also calls for lowering the net income portion of the business income and receipts tax from 5.99% to 5.83%.

For the property tax, Kenney is proposing freezing the tax rate and all property assessments for a year to allow the Office of Property Assessment to catch up on reviews requested by property owners following the current reassessment, which was the first citywide reappraisal since 2019.

The plan includes budget increases of $5 million each for the district attorney’s office and the public defender’s association, $14.7 million over five years for police forensics, and $6 million to improve Fire Department facilities.

Kenney is also proposing increasing the city’s subsidy for the School District of Philadelphia to $282 million next year, a $12 million increase.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.