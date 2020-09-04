Several hundred people have gathered late Friday afternoon outside City Hall demanding racial justice for victims of police violence such as Jacob Blake, the Black man shot multiple times in the back by an officer in Wisconsin on Aug. 23.
Standing in “solidarity with the rebellion against racist police violence across the country,” the demonstration Friday was expected to be the largest protest in Philadelphia since a police officer in Kenosha, Wis., shot the 29-year-old Blake seven times in the back.
There also was a large police presence at City Hall.
Police said the demonstration was peaceful. Some of the protest signs read “From Kenosha to Philly, Jail Racist Vigilantes” and “No Militarized Cops, Disarm and Defund the Police.”
The police shooting of Blake, who is now paralyzed from the waist down, ignited a new wave of demonstrations for racial justice — including protests by high-profile athletes — in the United States, three months after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis spurred weeks of demonstrations and a national reckoning over racism and policing. Protesters took to the streets in Philadelphia every day for weeks after Floyd was killed.
Friday’s rally was organized by the Philadelphia chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, which has been behind some of the largest demonstrations in the city over the course of the past several months, including one on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on June 6 that drew thousands of people, spanning the street from the Museum of Art to City Hall.
The civil unrest that has gripped America for months took a violent turn over the past two weeks. In Wisconsin, Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old white man and self-styled militia member from Illinois, faces homicide charges after authorities say he opened fire in the street, killing two people and wounding a third.
Days later, a caravan of supporters of President Donald Trump engaged protesters in Portland, and Aaron J. Danielson, a supporter of right-wing group Patriot Prayer, was fatally shot during a clash with protesters. Authorities suspected the shooter was left-wing activist Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, whom police shot and killed Thursday as they attempted to take him into custody.
Anger among protesters rose again this week following the fatal shootings by law-enforcement officers of Black men in Los Angeles County and Washington D.C., and with the release of a video showing a naked and handcuffed Black man, Daniel Prude, being suffocated by police in Rochester, N.Y. in March.
Prude, 41, appeared to be suffering from a mental-health episode when police confronted him. In the video, he complied with police orders for him to lay face-down on the ground. After he was handcuffed, he became agitated and police put a “spit hood” over his head to protect the officers from bodily fluids. An officer held his head against the ground for several minutes. At some point Prude lost consciousness and was transported to a hospital where he later died.