Prude, 41, appeared to be suffering from a mental-health episode when police confronted him. In the video, he complied with police orders for him to lay face-down on the ground. After he was handcuffed, he became agitated and police put a “spit hood” over his head to protect the officers from bodily fluids. An officer held his head against the ground for several minutes. At some point Prude lost consciousness and was transported to a hospital where he later died.