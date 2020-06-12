Some residents were nervous about police intervention, reminded by the city’s decision to clear out the 150 people who were living in the terminals of the Philadelphia International Airport last month. Nicholas Molinuevo, who has been without housing for 10 years, is concerned that the city will come in the middle of the night to clear them out. Molinuevo was at the 2011 Occupy Philly protest, when dozens of people took over Dilworth Park to bring attention to poverty, racial injustice, and corporate greed. The city ended up bulldozing the encampment and arrested 52 demonstrators.