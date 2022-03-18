A teenager is dead after police say he was struck by gunfire while riding his bike Thursday in North Philadelphia.

According to police, the unidentified 17-year-old boy was riding his mountain bike in the area of Second Street and Allegheny Avenue when he was shot multiple times around 10 p.m. Thursday night.

The teen was unresponsive when police found him lying between two parked cars. Officials said he was rushed to Temple Hospital, but was pronounced dead at 11:08 p.m.

“Now we believe this may have been a drive-by shooting,” Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters. “We’re getting information from witnesses that the shooter or shooters may have been inside of a pickup truck that was traveling south on Second Street going towards Allegheny.”

As of Friday morning, there were no arrests and no suspects. Small said officers are looking at footage shot by surveillance and doorbell cameras in the area in an attempt to find those responsible.

One hundred and six people have been killed in Philadelphia through Thursday night, according to statistics from the Philadelphia Police Department. At least 93 of these victims were killed in a shooting, according to the city controller’s office.

