Rebuild’s budget has shrunk, and so has its scope. When proposed, it was set to upgrade as many as 200 facilities. Just 72 are on Rebuild’s list now, and it’s unclear how many more will be added. There are no contracts for work at 10 of those sites — and contracts in place at many others are only for emergency repairs or relatively small improvements. Two of the six major projects Rebuild touts as complete were already partly planned before Rebuild existed.