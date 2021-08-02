An expanded neighborhood street sweeping program will begin next week in Philadelphia — and residents will have to move their cars.

Mayor Jim Kenney announced Monday that sweeping will begin Monday in areas of North Philadelphia, South Philadelphia, Southwest Philadelphia, and Strawberry Mansion chosen for having the most litter:

North Central Philadelphia, from Broad to 22nd Streets and Glenwood and from Glenwood Avenue to Diamond Street

South Philadelphia, from McKean Street to Oregon Avenue and from 4th to 8th Streets

Southwest Philadelphia, from Woodland to Kingsessing Avenues and from 48th Street to Cemetery Avenue

Strawberry Mansion, from Diamond Avenue to Lehigh Street and from Sedgley to 33rd Streets.

The Streets Department will expand to weekly sweeping in 14 areas of the city by the end of November.

Officials said the sweeping plans will expand and improve on a 2019 pilot program in six neighborhoods that used leaf blowers to move trash from around cars instead of requiring residents to move their vehicles.

“Phase two is more comprehensive than standard mechanical sweeping and will involve a variety of efforts to remove debris from hard-to-reach spaces,” Kenney said at a press conference announcing the program expansion.

Street Commissioner Carlton Williams said the city has purchased sweepers to fit down narrow streets as well as sidewalk sweepers. Backpack blowers will still be used, but not on all streets.

The city has already started putting up signs in the affected neighborhoods to tell residents to move their cars for two-hour periods on sweeping days, Williams said. He said the city will issue warnings for cars not moved during the pilot program, with plans to begin enforcement next year.

Neighborhood street sweeping was one of Kenney’s campaign promises in 2015, when he ran for his first term as mayor. He launched the 2019 pilot program shortly before the primary election in his bid for a second term.

Kenney promised to expand sweeping citywide by the end of his time in office and unveiled a budget with funding to do so just a few weeks before the coronavirus pandemic halted those plans.

The latest city spending plan that took effect last month includes $62 million over five years for street cleaning, but the Kenney administration said the pandemic has slowed the timeline to expand citywide by 2023.

Williams said Monday that citywide sweeping is still the Street Department’s goal, but it is not yet clear how quickly that can happen. Some areas have less litter, he said, and may only need sweeping once a month or a few times a year.

“We’re learning as we go,” he said, adding that the city will evaluate this year’s pilot program before deciding how to change or expand next spring.