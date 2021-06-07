Trash and recycling collection will be one day behind schedule in Philadelphia the week, the city announced Monday.

Residents should set their materials out one day after their regular collection day between Monday, June 7, and Friday, June 11, Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams said in a statement.

Collection crews are still attempting to work through a backlog of garbage caused by heavy Memorial Day volume, made worse by the severe rain and wind. The city said crews would be working to clear the remaining materials Monday.

Philadelphia has struggled at times to keep up with trash and recycling collection during the pandemic. Delays have been common over the past year due to a combination of staffing shortages from COVID-19 protocols and an increase in the amount of garbage due to residents spending more time at home.

If you can’t wait to have your trash picked up, you can dispose of it at six Philadelphia’s Sanitation Convenience Centers located throughout the city.

Locations are:

The Sanitation Convenience Center are gated, and you’ll need to show a valid ID (or a piece of mail with your city address on it) to an attendant.

You’re allowed to drop off regular household items once a day and oversized items once a week.