Philadelphia’s struggle to keep up with trash and recycling collection amid the coronavirus pandemic has led to a different problem: keeping up with street repairs.
The Streets Department has reassigned about half of its highway crew members to assist with trash and recycling collection, spokesperson Keisha McCarty-Skelton said. And temporarily reassigning as many as 49 of its 90 highway workers to sanitation crews at a given time has now created a backlog in street repair work.
“The capabilities of Highway have been cut back,” McCarty-Skelton said. “We continue to address potholes with the pothole patcher, however… larger repairs such as cave-in and plumbers ditches are taking us longer to address.”
Those delays come as the city remains behind schedule with trash and recycling pickup. The Streets Department announced Tuesday that trash pickup is one day behind schedule this week and that recycling pickup remains significantly delayed.
And the delays are likely to continue as the city struggles to hire temporary workers to supplement sanitation crews. City officials announced in late July that they would hire 120 temporary workers from the city’s existing list of civil service laborer applicants — a process that was expected to take four weeks.
But that timeline is no longer realistic, McCarty-Skelton said Tuesday.
“Many of the candidates... are no longer available to work or have not shown up to report for work,” she said.
Mayor Jim Kenney said last week that about 30 new temporary workers had already joined sanitation crews, and that the city may now hire as many as 150 total new workers. The Streets Department estimates that hiring temporary workers for six months will cost about $2 million.
One Center City resident complained on Twitter last week of sinkholes on the 2200 block of Naudain Street, and said Streets Department employees could give “no ETA” for repair because their highway crews were assisting with trash.
McCarty-Skelton said highway crews have already started shifting back to their regular duties. But delays in trash and recycling pickup persist.
Philadelphia is not the only city that has fallen behind on trash pickup due to staffing shortages and increased volume of waste during the pandemic. A large number of workers calling out sick remains an issue, Philadelphia officials said, as does the 25% increase in trash volume. Recent storms have also slowed collections.
The city will continue seeking temporary workers until all its sanitation crews are full, McCarty-Skelton said. And the highway crew members can expect to continue spending at least some time helping with trash and recycling pickup.
“To continue supporting sanitation collections and stay on course with street repairs some Highway crews will be alternating their work between collections and their Highway duties until... temporary employees being hired are in place,” McCarty-Skelton said.