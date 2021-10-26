A Philadelphia police officer was shot in the leg and the possible perpetrator was shot dead Tuesday afternoon in the city’s Overbrook section, police said.

The shooting happened just after 3:15 p.m. in a driveway along the 5700 block of Overbrook Avenue, police said.

The officer, who was described as conscious and talking, was transported by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and was listed in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the right knee and a graze wound to the back of the head.

Police said a male, possibly the shooter, was down and that two officers had discharged their weapons. The male was pronounced dead at 3:29 p.m.

Overbrook Avenue is next to the campus of St. Joseph’s University and administrators issued an alert advising students and other members of the campus community to avoid the area because of the ongoing police investigation.

This is a developing story.