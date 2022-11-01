A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting at Roxborough High School that left a 14-year-old dead and four other teens injured, authorities said Tuesday.

Saleem Miller, 16, is charged with homicide, four counts of aggravated assault, conspiracy, and related offenses, a spokesperson from the District Attorney’s Office said.

Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore, who announced the arrest on Twitter, said the boy was being processed by the Homicide Division.

A fifth suspect, Dayron Burney-Thorne, was still a fugitive, Vanore said.

The Sept. 27 shooting outside the high school killed Nicolas Elizalde, a student at Saul High School who was participating in a football scrimmage. The teens had just left the playing field and were heading to a locker-room entrance when they were ambushed.

The other suspects who have been arrested are Yaseen Bivins, 21, Zyhied Jones, 17, and Troy Fletcher, 15.

Bivins, a convicted felon, bought ammunition from a South Philadelphia gun shop a few days before the shooting. He is prohibited from purchasing ammunition, but such sales do not require background checks in Pennsylvania.

Last week, federal prosecutors revealed they had arrested a Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy who had obtained two guns from the shooting and then illegally resold them to an informant.