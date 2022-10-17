A 15-year-old wanted for his role in the shooting outside of Roxborough High School last month surrendered to police Monday, authorities said.

Troy Fletcher turned himself in to homicide detectives Monday afternoon, said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore. He is expected to be charged with murder and related offenses.

» READ MORE: Roxborough shooter bought the ammo despite his felony record— and state law allowed it

Fletcher is the third suspect to be arrested for the Sept. 27 shooting, which left Nicolas Elizalde, a 14-year-old student at Saul High School, dead and four other teens injured. Last week, Yaaseen Bivins, 21, and Zyhied Jones, 17, were charged with murder and related crimes.

Police have identified another alleged shooter as Dayron Burney-Thorne, 16, but he remains at large.

On Monday, U.S. Marshals Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force said it is offering up to a $5,000 cash reward for any information that leads to Burney-Thorn’s arrest.

» READ MORE: Roxborough High School is getting $500,000 for security enhancements after the fatal shooting last month

The U.S. Marshals, in partnership with PA Crime Stoppers, would pay this cash reward almost immediately following an arrest, a spokesperson said. It is separate from the $45,000 the city is offering for information leading to the arrests and convictions of the shooters.

Police are still working to identify two more people they believe were involved in the Sept. 27 shooting.