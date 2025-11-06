Philadelphia Judge Scott DiClaudio is suspended without pay amid accusations that he sought to influence a case

Pennsylvania’s Court of Judicial Discipline on Thursday suspended Philadelphia Judge Scott DiClaudio without pay amid allegations that he sought to influence a colleague’s decision in a case with ties to rapper Meek Mill.

DiClaudio, who sits on Philadelphia’s Court of Common Pleas was placed on administrative leave in June after fellow Common Pleas Court Judge Zachary Shaffer told his supervisors that DiClaudio intimated he should give a defendant a favorable sentence in an upcoming case.

Advertisement

DiClaudio’s attorneys could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday, but the judge has denied the allegations. The judge’s suspension comes just days after he was reelected to serve another 10 years on the bench.

The state’s Judicial Conduct Board, which investigates complaints of judicial misconduct, filed formal charges against DiClaudio in September, accusing him of a host of ethical violations and asking that he be suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case.

DiClaudio appeared before the state’s Court of Judicial Discipline last month and said the conversation with Shaffer was a misunderstanding, and that he would never attempt to influence a case. DiClaudio and his attorneys asked the disciplinary panel to allow him to keep his pay while the investigation was underway.

But on Thursday, the court decided against that. It offered no explanation in its order.

The case stemmed from an episode in Philadelphia’s criminal courthouse in June. Shaffer, during the hearing before the disciplinary panel, said he was sitting in his courtroom that monthwhen DiClaudio’s assistant, former attorney Gary Silver, came in and said DiClaudio wanted to see him. Shaffer said he and his clerk had been planning to buy T-shirts from DiClaudio’s wife’s cheesesteak shop, and assumed that’s what he wanted to discuss.

They spoke with DiClaudio briefly in his robing room, Shaffer said, before DiClaudio asked the clerk to leave.

After the clerk left, Shaffer said, DiClaudio pulled out a piece of lined paper with “Dwayne Jones, courtroom 905, and Monday’s date” written on it.

DiClaudio held it out at his side, he said, then looked at him and said, “OK?”

Shaffer said he was confused, and hesitantly said “OK.”

DiClaudio ripped up the paper and threw it away, he said.

The judges then spoke casually about unrelated topics for a few minutes, he said. Then, as he started to leave, Shaffer said, DiClaudio said “something along the lines of, ‘You probably would have done the right thing anyway.’”

Jones, a friend of Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill, was scheduled to appear before Shaffer for a sentencing in a gun possession case in the coming days.

Shaffer said he immediately felt as if DiClaudio was trying to influence the sentencing. He reported the conversation to his supervisors the next day and recused himself from the case.

DiClaudio, meanwhile, said Shaffer’s testimony “was completely wrong.” He disputed many of the details Shaffer provided, and said he only told Shaffer about his conversation with Jones to give Shaffer a compliment.

“I wasn’t trying to influence a case,” DiClaudio testified.

Depending on the outcome of its investigation, the disciplinary board could still impose further penalties against DiClaudio.

The case is also the second time this year the panel has accused DiClaudio of wrongdoing. In April, it charged him with improperly using his position as a judge to promote his wife’s cheesesteak shop. DiClaudio has denied the allegations, and the matter remains pending before the court.

Staff writer Chris Palmer contributed to this article.