Philadelphia School District’s plans for a possible SEPTA strike may include some virtual classes

The School District of Philadelphia is preparing for a possible strike by SEPTA workers — described Friday by union leaders as “imminent” — that would affect nearly 51,000 students who ride buses and subways to school.

“I do hope that this strike can be avoided so that we can continue to operate normally and support the social, emotional and academic needs of our students without disruption,” Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. said in a statement Sunday.

As of late Sunday afternoon, Transport Workers Union Local 234 had not yet said they planned to begin a work stoppage, but the school district said it was preparing to support students and families.

Students who are late to school or absent because of a strike will be excused if they get a note from a parent or guardian. Staff who miss work or arrive late because of travel challenges will also be excused, the district said.

If a school experiences significant disruption in student or staff attendance, the district might recommend a shift to virtual instruction, the district said.

The union’s latest contract expired Nov. 7, and the 5,000-member local voted unanimously on Nov. 16 to authorize leaders to call a strike if needed during contract negotiations.

TWU last went on strike in the fall of 2016. High school attendance plummeted to 61% on the first day of the strike, compared to 87% the day before, The Inquirer reported at the time. Attendance rebounded to 71% on the strike’s second day.