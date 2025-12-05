SEPTA strike is ‘imminent,’ say TWU leaders

Transport Workers Union Local 234, SEPTA’s largest union, may soon strike, according to president Will Vera.

At a Friday afternoon news conference at TWU headquarters in Spring Garden, Vera said his “patience has run out” and he plans to meet with the union’s executive committee to decide when to call a strike.

“I’m tired of talking and we’re going to start walking,” said Vera, who was elected president in October.

Local 234’s latest contract expired Nov. 7 and the 5,000-member local voted unanimously on Nov. 16 to authorize leaders to call a strike if needed during contract negotiations.

The union represents bus, subway, and trolley operators, mechanics, cashiers, maintenance people, and custodians, primarily in the city.

SEPTA unions have walked off the job at least 12 times since 1975, earning the authority a reputation as the most strike-prone big transit agency in the U.S.

John Samuelsen, president of TWU International and former president of NYC’s local, joined Vera at the news conference.

“A strike is imminent,” Samuelsen said. “SEPTA is the most incompetent transit agency in the country … SEPTA is triggering a strike.”

SEPTA has not yet responded to a request for comment.

What TWU wants

Three TWU contracts in a row have run for one year each.

The union says it is looking for a two-year deal with raises and changes to what it views as onerous work rules, including the transit agency’s use of a third party that Vera said makes it hard for members to use their allotted sick time.

SEPTA officials have signaled they are open to a two-year deal as a step toward labor stability.

Vera said the executive board meeting began at 4:30 p.m. on Friday and was expected to go late into the night. He hoped the board would reach a decision on when members would walk off the job.

SEPTA’s financials

TWU’s contract negotiations are happening as SEPTA is emerging from what it has called the worst period of financial turmoil in its history.

Like many transit agencies, SEPTA was facing a recurring deficit due to inflation, fewer federal dollars, and flat state subsidies. It reported a $213 million recurring hole in its operating budget.

Following a prolonged and contentious debate over mass transit funding in the state budget, Gov. Josh Shapiro in September directed PennDot to allow SEPTA to tap $394 million in state money allocated for future capital projects to pay for two years of operating expenses.

And last month, he allocated $220 million to SEPTA, the second time in two years he’s flexed state dollars to support the financially beleaguered transit agency. While the $220 million is expected to go primarily toward capital expenses related to Regional Rail, the move helps SEPTA’s overall balance sheet.

This is a developing story and will be updated.