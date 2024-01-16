Police identify 2 men killed in shooting at suspected speakeasy in Strawberry Mansion

Philadelphia police on Tuesday identified the two men killed in a shooting that also wounded four other people at a suspected speakeasy in the city’s Strawberry Mansion section over the weekend.

On Sunday around 12:50 a.m., police responded to a reported shooting at a residence on the 2400 block of Myrtlewood Street and found three shooting victims.

Edison Frazier, 53, of West Philadelphia, was shot in the face and pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Christopher Smith, 41, of Ogontz, was shot several times in the chest. He was transported by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police also transported a 42-year-old man to Temple with a gunshot wound to his left hand. He was listed in stable condition.

Three other victims were taken to Temple by private vehicles. A 23-year-old woman had a gunshot wound to her left arm. A 28-year-old man was shot three times in the right leg and hip. A 33-year-old woman had two gunshot wounds to her left arm. All three were listed in stable condition.

Police said one or more shooters fired from the street into the front of the residence through the front door and window.

No arrests were reported.

In 2023, the city saw a decline in gun violence from the year prior, yet homicides and shootings in Philadelphia remained near historically high levels. Earlier this month, Mayor Cherelle L. Parker declared a public safety emergency in the city, directing the police department and other city agencies to develop plans to address crime in the city, including gun violence.