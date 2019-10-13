Six people were shot early Sunday evening in the Fairhill section of North Philadelphia, police said, capping a violent weekend in the city.
Police said the shooting occurred at 5:24 p.m. at Eighth and Clearfield Streets, and that several victims were on the street.
All victims were taken for treatment at Temple University Hospital. Four of the victims were reported in stable condition; two were in surgery Sunday evening.
Acting Commissioner Christine Coulter told The Inquirer that the youngest victim is a 14-year-old boy who was shot in the hand.
Because there were not a lot of shell casings on the street, Coulter said, she believes it could have been a drive-by attack. Police were scouring the area for evidence and did not yet have a motive, or descriptions of a suspect or a vehicle.
The attack came after two men were killed and seven people were injured in five other Philadelphia shootings over the weekend, police said. Through Oct. 12, the city had logged 266 homicide victims, a slight increase over the same span in 2018, according to city police data.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.