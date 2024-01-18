Sidewalks around Philly parks and over bridges remain icy days after storm

With another winter storm imminent, some Philadelphians are saying that the city still hasn’t finished cleaning up the mess from the last one.

Social media users have reported ice-glazed sidewalks and walkways in city parks, as well as on bridges the city is responsible for clearing and Schuylkill River Trail. Those slippery conditions are persisting days after this week’s snowfall, which brought up to 3.3 inches of snow to the city.

“The city ought to enforce snow shoveling requirements and fine itself for not clearing sidewalks on the third day after the snow,” one social media user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another user tweeted a photo of icy conditions at Chew Park, writing that it was “really fun pushing a stroller over sheets of ice.”

So, what gives?

During storms, crews from the Philadelphia Department of Parks and Recreation are initially deployed to assist in snow clearing efforts on streets and roads city-wide, communications director Charlotte Merrick said. They also “work to clear as soon as possible the areas and make safe the paths at our recreation centers and trails,” she added, prioritizing facilities with programming.

Advertisement

But this time, weather after the storm added to the ice issues. Following the snow, freezing rain came in alongside frigid temperatures Tuesday, leading to icy conditions on both uncleared and already-treated streets and sidewalks.

“Unfortunately, with some areas, such as the Schuylkill River Trail during the most recent storm, salted areas were again impacted by subsequent precipitation and thus freezing,” Merrick said. “We are working to get to all park areas and Parks and Recreation properties cleared as soon as our staffing allows.”

Merrick added that residents can email the department at parksandrecreation@phila.gov with specific complaints, and it will work to address the issues.

Bridges like Walnut Street and Market Street, meanwhile, are the responsibility of the Philadelphia Streets Department, as are most other roads in the city, a PennDot representative said. PennDot and its contractors, meanwhile, handle expressways like I-76, I-95, I-676, and the Roosevelt Expressway.

The Streets Department did not immediately respond to request for comment. Earlier this week, the department said street plowing and salting operations went smoothly, even after 716 snowless days in Philadelphia.

But if you’re slipping on sidewalks elsewhere in the city, you’ll likely have to take it up with the property owner. Businesses and residents are generally responsible for clearing off their own sidewalks, and they technically have to do so within six hours of the end of a storm. Otherwise, the city can impose fines ranging from $50 to $300.