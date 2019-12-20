After an explosion on Thursday morning in South Philadelphia, businesses across the area are opening their doors to help those affected.
A blazing fire broke out across the 1400 block of South Eighth Street, leaving three houses collapsed and two others structurally unstable. Around 60 people were evacuated from the area and about 10 houses were without utilities overnight. The cause of the explosion is still unknown.
The Passyunk Square Civic Association stated this morning that they’re working on a plan to designate donation drop-off locations and coordinate assistance details from area businesses. Check back for additions as they’re announced.
Benna’s Cafe at Eighth and Wharton has a bin for clothing and toiletry donations. The cafe is also accepting monetary donations towards a tab for those who need a free breakfast.
Mike’s BBQ at 11th and Morris is encouraging customers to donate additional funds.
Connie’s Ric Rac at 9th and Ellsworth will keep a bin in their foyer on Friday and Saturday nights for clothing and toiletry donations.
Those who need a place to warm up can head to the following locations. Several restaurants are offering free meals.
Mike’s BBQ at 11th and Morris has created a gift card wall. Affected individuals and families are welcome to take a card to redeem a free meal.
Redcrest Fried Chicken at 11th and Tasker is offering gift cards to anyone affected. Individuals can walk in and grab food, or use the gift card to pick up food at a later time.
Avenue Cup Cafe at E. Passyunk and Montrose is offering food and beverages to anyone affected.
The Dutch at 4th and Tasker is offering gift cards for anyone affected. Gift cards to The Dutch can also be acquired at Fond.
Amelie’s Bark Shop at E. Passyunk and Tasker is donating food and treats to any families with pets affected by the fire.
Fitness Works at Seventh and Reed has created an open-door policy for anyone who needs to get warm or use the restroom.
Are we missing a place that’s offering help or collecting donations? Share any additions by emailing gdickinson@inquirer.com.