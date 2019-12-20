Someone brought pizza to the displaced residents sitting on the SEPTA bus-turned-heating station. People offered up their homes to those without a place to spend the night. A woman provided an open invite to her home-cooked dinner spread. One man extended his home bathroom to anyone who might have needed it. Several people passed out hot coffee. Bottles of water flooded in for the residents and first responders. One displaced neighbor offered a ride to another family in search of a place to spend the night.