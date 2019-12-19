Two people are trapped inside a South Philadelphia home after a possible explosion ripped through two homes and triggered a raging two-alarm fire, officials said.
Police said officials responded to the 1400 block of South 8th Street about 11:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving multiple calls about a house explosion and the smell of gas. Authorities couldn’t offer any details regarding the status of the individuals trapped, but police indicated two rowhouses had collapsed.
A spokesperson at Philadelphia Gas Works said crews were on scene but could not immediately confirm a gas-related explosion. Officials with the department of Licenses and Inspections said only that an Office of Emergency Management team and an L&I emergency response inspector were on route.
Firefighters battled the flamed from the street and adjoining rooftops. They pumped water on neighboring building in an apparent effort to prevent fire from spreading.
Video from the area shot by Fox 29 showed smoke shooting out of the top of building that was engulfed in flames.
Others in the area tweeted videos showing smoke that could be seen for blocks.
Staff writer Caitlin McCabe contributed to this article.
This story is developing and will be updated.