Instead, each image was made through an hours-long process that involved Beier interviewing the subject and then getting a tour of their space via FaceTime. She and the subject conceptualized the image together, and she directed the subject how to pose, how to set up the camera, and what settings to select. Then, the subject placed their own phone or laptop behind the camera with FaceTime up so that Beier could see the frame and get as close as possible to operating the camera herself.