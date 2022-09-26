Residents of University City Townhomes now have until the end of the year to find new low-income housing, according to a spokesperson for the landlord.

Tenants’ federal affordable housing subsidies had been set to expire Oct. 8, but the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development agreed to an extension through Dec. 27, said Kevin Feeley, a spokesperson for IBID Associates. Residents were notified late last week, he said.

“For a lot of residents, the new contract expiration date being Dec. 27 was like a sigh of relief,” Rasheda Alexander, a 14-year UC Townhomes resident and organizer, told Billy Penn. “I feel as though it should have lasted until next year. Because a lot of people still have not found housing.”

This most recent extension is the latest development surrounding the University City Townhomes, an affordable housing complex home to 69 predominantly Black and Hispanic families. Located at 39th and Market Streets, the townhome’s neighborhood was once referred to as Black Bottom, a historically Black community that gradually gentrified with the development of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University.

Last year, IBID announced its plan to sell and redevelop the property, ending its federal affordable housing contract that was originally set to expire this past July.

Residents, some of whom have lived in the complex for decades, were not happy to hear of those plans.

Since then, they have organized, forming the Save the UC Townhomes coalition. This summer, they set up an encampment on the complex’s lawn in protest. Earlier this month, the coalition of residents and supporters rallied at City Hall, laying out a list of demands. They called for IBID to extend its federal contract for another two years and to sell the property to a third party that intends to keep the complex as affordable housing.

» READ MORE: Why the University City Townhomes are really vanishing — and why it could happen again

City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier tried to intervene and prohibit demolition on the property. IBID then sued Gauthier and the city federal court. The lawsuit has yet to be resolved.

The federal contract has been extended several times, first from July to Sept. 7 to to allow more time for the housing vouchers to arrive for displaced tenants. Then, it was pushed to Oct. 8 and now, the end of the year.

Under the contract, HUD pays the difference between the unit’s rent and 30% of the resident household’s income.

IBID has no plans to evict residents when the contract expires, Feeley said, but they will no longer receive those subsidies unless they move to another affordable housing complex.

» READ MORE: How to find affordable housing in Philly

“We have never said we’re going to be evicting anybody,” Feeley said. “The relocation process is working and our intention is to give people a reasonable amount of time to complete it.”

Feeley said “at least half” of residents have moved or received their vouchers in anticipation of moving, with most others having completed their paperwork to get the vouchers. Alexander, the resident and tenant representative, told WHYY that 58 families do not know where they are moving.

Save the UC Townhomes coalition did not return a request for comment on Monday.

IBID’s ultimate goal remains to sell and redevelop, Feeley said, but there is no set deadline for when it plans to do so.