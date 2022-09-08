The residents of University City Townhomes laid out their demands and plans Wednesday for new ownership of the 69-unit low-income housing complex to keep it for the people who have lived there for years.

The Save the UC Townhomes coalition, a group formed to represent the approximately 69 families facing displacement from the affordable housing complex, and hundreds of their supporters stood in front of Philadelphia City Hall and loudly called for the purchase of the complex for preservation as affordable housing.

The group’s list of demands included having the townhomes’ owners, IBID Associates, extend the affordable housing contract with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for two years and for the owners to sell the property to a third party that would keep the complex as affordable housing.

Residents and supporters also called on the city to step in and contribute funds to preserve affordable housing for low-income families across the city.

“Stand up to the developers and stand in with our communities,” said Rasheda Alexander, a 14-year townhome resident and tenant representative. “There is money through state, federal, and local government to preserve affordable housing that is being lost at a historical pace in Philly. Our demand and our fight is to create community control of the peoples’ townhomes by purchasing the property.”

The 69 or so primarily Black and Hispanic families, some of whom have lived in the townhomes for decades, are facing an Oct. 8 deadline to leave their homes, after the date was pushed from two prior dates.

The townhomes’ neighborhood was once known as Black Bottom, a historically Black community that was displaced as the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University continued to develop in the area.

The deadline for residents to leave their homes, originally July 8, was pushed to Sept. 7 to accommodate the arrival of federal housing vouchers for displaced tenants. But HUD approved a request from the townhomes’ owners, IBID Associates, to extend the affordable housing agreement. Residents now have until Oct. 8 to leave their homes, an IBID spokesperson previously said. HUD will continue to provide rental assistance payments for the residents until that date.

Last year, IBID Associates announced plans to end its federal affordable housing contract and sell the property.

The residents, along with other West Philadelphians, housing activists and labor groups, have been vehemently protesting the plan. Some residents have said that they have yet to receive federal housing vouchers and that the vouchers are essentially useless, with a limited inventory of affordable housing in the city and many landlords refusing to accept them.

At the rally Wednesday, several residents said that they’ve looked at alternate housing and been met with long lines of other people seeking the same units. And many residents have only recently received their vouchers, the group said, with little more than a month before they’re expected to leave their homes.

In early July, an encampment of supporters set up on the townhomes’ lawn, a symbolic action meant to show what residents might face if they were displaced. Earlier this month, sheriff’s officers dismantled the encampment as residents and supporters shouted, “Shame on you!” and, “Housing is a human right!”