Visit Philly dropped a feel-good Christmas video starring Philadelphia’s sports mascots Wednesday, and it’s pretty clear which one is ending up on Santa’s naughty list this year.
As if there was any question.
The video, titled “The Gift of Philly,” begins with the Phillie Phanatic admiring the decorated houses that make up The Miracle on 13th Street, a neighborhood holiday light display on the 1600 block of South 13th Street in South Philly that’s so popular it has its own Facebook page.
Franklin, the 76ers mascot, visits Termini Bros., where he stuffs his own cannoli; the Eagles’ Swoop heads to Franklin Square to see the lights and grab a warm beverage; and Phang, of the Philadelphia Union, tickles the keys of the Wanamaker organ and checks out the light show at Macy’s, a Philly holiday tradition for more than 60 years.
Then, there is Gritty.
Accompanied by one of his bodyguards, Gritty walks through Rittenhouse Square, where he becomes enamored by a very large, very decorated tree.
Since he just happens to be walking around Philly with a saw in his hand, as Gritty is wont to do, he attempts to cut the tree down.
But the furry guy is no match for this fir. Gritty eventually gives up and decides to cut down a smaller tree which he proudly drags out of the park.
Together, the mascots all head to Philadelphia International Airport, where they run through the airport, greet travelers and, if you’re Gritty, throw candy canes at them.
Merry Christmas, you filthy animals.