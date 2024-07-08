Wawa closes one of its oldest stores in Philly, the eighth to close since 2020

Near the corner of Allegheny Avenue and Richmond Street sits one of Philadelphia’s oldest Wawa convenience stores. Starting tomorrow, it will be permanently closed.

Port Richmond’s Wawa at 3230 Richmond Street, open since 1979, is closing on Tuesday, July 9 after 45 years in the Philly neighborhood. Wawa decided to close the business after an “extensive evaluation,” a spokesperson told the Inquirer.

“While this was a very difficult decision to make, we have determined that this store cannot deliver the experience customers deserve or continue to meet performance expectations,” read Wawa’s official statement on the closure. “And while this location will close, it in no way impacts our continued commitment to the Philadelphia community. Since this store opened in 1979, we have grown our presence and services to Philadelphia, with 36 stores currently operating and a strong and growing commitment to some of the City’s largest events and institutions. Philadelphia is our hometown and that will never change.”

The store closing, first reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal, is the eighth in Philadelphia since 2020. A Wawa on 21st and Hamilton Streets near the Rodin Museum, which occupied the space since the ‘80s, will be closing later this September after the property’s landlord did not renew the convenience store’s lease. Last April, Wawa closed its Headhouse Square District store citing performance, while residents of the neighborhood complained about the “aggressive panhandling, crime, and drug use” happening outside of the store.

In October 2022, Wawa closed two Center City stores located at 12th and Market Streets and 19th and Market Streets, pointing to “continued safety and security challenges.” From 2020 to 2022, thefts across all 40 of Wawa’s Philly locations doubled, in addition to pandemic restrictions and lockdowns negatively impacting businesses in 2020.

While Wawa stores have closed in Philadelphia over the past years, the convenience store chain also has its eye set on national expansion. The company announced expansions into the South and Midwest with stores in Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina, and Georgia planned for 2024. Starting next year, Wawa will open 160 stores across Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana over the next 10 years.

Residents who frequent the Port Richmond Wawa can pick up their morning Sizzlis and coffee at nearby stores at 4371 Richmond Street, 2535 Aramingo Avenue, or 3901 Aramingo Avenue.