Bebe Rexha and Flo Rida will headline the in-person return of Wawa Welcome America, the city’s annual Fourth of July festival that is set to move from the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the Mann Center this year due to coronavirus precautions.

But, yes, there will be a fireworks display over the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The musical lineup was announced Wednesday at the Fairmount Park venue, an outdoor concert space that organizers say will better accommodate social distancing.

Last summer’s event, which was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, featured headliners Jason Derulo and Tony Award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo. NBC10 broadcast the performances live from the Met Philadelphia. There were no live fireworks either, though a replay of the 2019 fireworks was aired on TV, because city officials say they did not want to encourage people to gather.

Prior to 2020, however, Welcome America was a days-long, block-party-like celebration that filled the Parkway each Independence Day with thousands of residents and tourists.

This summer’s festival will look a bit different in this pandemic world. Free tickets will be required, with attendees chosen via a drawing, and social distancing will be enforced in the Mann, which can hold less people than the Parkway. Tickets are set to go on sale June 19.

And people will be permitted to gather on the Parkway to once again take in the night-ending fireworks display over the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

