At 5 a.m. Tuesday, 150 Wawa workers started building 32,000 Shorti hoagies, which will weigh nine tons in total.
But — more exciting for mouths and hearts alike — starting at noon on Independence Mall, 22,000 of those hoagies will be distributed to the public to celebrate the 27th annual Hoagie Day, a festivity that’s become an annual event leading up to Independence Day in Philadelphia.
Celebrating troops, veterans, police officers, and fire fighters, the event donates 10,000 of the hoagies to veteran and hunger relief centers.
During the morning build, loud music pulsed while Wawa associates from across the region made the thousands of hoagies. Marc Maiolino, Wawa’s director of store operations, played DJ, keeping the crowd’s spirits up with infectious music and cheers.
“Everyone looks forward to Christmas but we look forward to Hoagie Day,” said Tamika Miller, a general manager who has volunteered at 21 Hoagie Days.
In addition to the hoagie distribution, activities relating to the support of troops, veterans, and those serving the community — such as a Nine-ton Hoagie Salute and a hoagie-building competition pitting the police and fire departments against each other — will also take place.