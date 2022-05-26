Philip Nordo was a dedicated Philadelphia homicide detective who spent a career solving murders, sometimes with the help of informants — and he is being falsely accused by some of them, one of his lawyers told jurors Thursday as Nordo’s trial on rape and corruption charges drew to a close.

“Phil Nordo was investigating killers,” said attorney Richard J. Fuschino Jr. “The people who have information about murder are not the nice guys.”

Fuschino presented that line of defense Thursday morning during closing arguments in Nordo’s sexual assault and corruption trial. Prosecutors have charged Nordo with sexually assaulting three witnesses during the course of investigations, as well as defrauding city reward funds and intimidating his victims to stay quiet.

Nordo has denied the allegations. And throughout the two-week trial, his attorneys, including Fuschino, have sought to persuade jurors that he is a decorated investigator being wrongfully accused by men with major credibility issues and inconsistent testimony.

During closing arguments, Fuschino took that a step further, saying the accounts leveled by Nordo’s accusers were untrue. In one instance, Fuschino said a man who accused of Nordo raping him in a hotel room was an “actor” who deployed “crocodile tears” on the stand.

“The reason [the man’s account] makes no sense? The reason it’s inconsistent?” Fuschino said. “It’s not the truth.”

Prosecutors were expected to deliver closing arguments Thursday afternoon.

Earlier in the case, the defense sought to bolster its portrait of Nordo as a reliable cop through the use of several character witnesses.

Two of his former supervisors from homicide — Capt. James Clark and now-retired Sgt. Robert Wilkins — vouched for Nordo’s character and honesty, as did a host of Nordo’s friends and relatives, including his wife, son, and daughter.

Clark and Wilkins also offered brief testimony about crime reward money. Prosecutors have accused Nordo of improperly steering $20,000 to the man they said he would go on to rape, saying the man — who gave Nordo information about the 2012 murder of Officer Moses Walker Jr. — was inconsequential to the investigation.

Clark and Wilkins said they had signed off on the documents supporting the man’s candidacy for the reward money, adding that they’d relied on the information Nordo supplied in the documents.

They were not questioned in detail about broader issues related to Nordo’s alleged crimes or their supervision of him while in the unit.

This is a developing story that will be updated.