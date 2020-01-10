The gunman killed by police after shooting at authorities from a Frankford rowhouse Thursday was a 47-year-old man on probation for firearms violations in Rhode Island, according to law enforcement sources.
Pennsylvania state parole officers and U.S Marshals were attempting to make contact withClaude Fain at the house on the 4600 block of Hawthorne Street, near Orthodox Street, when he retreated inside and opened fire, said the sources who were not authorized to publicly discuss the investigation.
He kept police at bay for nearly two hours, intermittently firing down on them from a second-floor window perch until he himself was hit by law enforcement bullets.
The chaotic scene left officers scrambling for cover behind cars and buildings, sent five neighboring schools into “lock-in” status and had residents cowering in their homes.
It was reminiscent of another violent standoff that broke out five months ago and less than five miles away in a Tioga rowhouse as gunman Maurice Hill, 36, allegedly shot at police for nearly seven hours and hit six before he finally surrendering.
This time, though, no other injuries were reported.
Still, as Angelita Santiago and her 7-year-old grandson hunkered down in the house next door praying for the gun battle to end, all she could think of was the worst.
Drawn to her window by the gunfire, 50-year-old said she was shocked to see Fain, her neighbor, was the one doing the shooting.
Meanwhile, Lakeisha Cleveland, 29, ran out from her home on Mulberry Street, a half-block away, after hearing more than 10 gunshots. She immediately ran toward the nearby Allen M. Stearne Elementary School, where her 7- and 9-year-old children are enrolled, fearing for their safety. But an officer waved her away and shouted “run” before she could cross the street.
Stearne was one of the schools that went into “lock-in” status during the incident drawing a crowd of concerned parents nearby. The Frankford Branch of the Free Library was also locked down.
“My kids are stuck inside … without their parents,” Cleveland said. “I just want my babies back.”
Then, just before 3 p.m., the shooting stopped almost as abruptly as it had started. Philadelphia police and SWAT officers returning fire on their attacker apparently hit him during the melee, Deputy Commissioner Robin Wimberly said.
“SWAT responded to the job [and] tried to make contact with the male,” she said. “[He] came to the window, began firing upon the SWAT officers. They returned fire and he was struck.”
According to public records, Fain had owned the rowhouse in which he barricaded himself Thursday for more than a decade.
Court filings in Pennsylvania show little in the way of criminal history here, but state prison officials said he had spent 16 months in Graterford prison between 2013 and 2014 in connection with his probation in Rhode Island.
That case originated Cranston, R.I. — about five miles south of Providence — in 2009. He was also charged at the time with kidnapping, assault and resisting arrest but those charges were dismissed as part of his guilty plea to counts of carrying a gun without a license and using it in a violent crime.
Even earlier, though, Fain had crossed paths with police in Los Angeles, where court records indicate he had been arrested in separate cases for unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon and for breaking an emergency curfew during the riots in the 1990s.
Back on Hawthorne Street, neighbors struggled to reconcile the idea that the man who had lived next door for more than a decade was capable of Thursday’s violence.
Bonique Scott, who said she is Fain’s aunt and lives around the corner, said she was with her nephew shortly before the shooting began. Scott, 51, huddled in an alley while Fain and authorities traded gunfire.
She said Fain suffered from depression and anxiety, but was holding a job with a cleaning service. She also said he had a long-term girlfriend and an infant child.
Everene William, who lives on the block, had never seen Fain carry any sort of weapon but said he had exhibited signs of mental illness in recent days.
“He’s been going up and down the street talking crazy,” she said. “He said there’s people watching him.”
Still, before Thursday, Santiago said she had only thought of Fain well.
“He was a sweetheart,” she said. “He looked out for everybody.”
Staff writers Maddie Hanna, Chris Palmer and Oona Goodin-Smith contributed to this article.