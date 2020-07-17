Surveillance footage described in government court filings shows the wig-wearing thief, with a distinctive tattoo on his right forearm, surveying the bank alongside the crowd around 6 p.m., then leaving. A man with a shotgun appears outside, sending the crowd of looters scattering. Within moments, the wig-wearer returns again, this time guiding an unidentified man driving a forklift, which had been stolen earlier from a Lowe’s home improvement store in the same shopping center, agents said.